CBSE Date sheet 2023: CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exam dates released at cbse.gov.in, direct link to download PDF

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Date sheet 2023 for Class 10, 12 Practical exams is out. According to the official notice, the CBSE practical exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin in January 2023. The official notice was released at www.cbse.gov.in.

According to the notice, the CBSE Practical Exams 2023 for Class 10 and 12 will commence on January 1, 2023. The board has also asked schools and institutions to begin preparing for the CBSE Board Exams and Practical Exams.

The official notice read, "The annual practical examinations, internal assessments, and project assessments for session 2022 to 2023 are scheduled to start w.e.f January 1,2 2023. All stakeholders are requested to take necessary actions to ensure timely completion of Practical examinations, internal assessments, and project assessments."

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: CBSE Board Exam dates for Class 10 and 12

Now that the date sheet is released for the CBSE practical exams, the CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 theory exams is also expected to release soon. Reports state that CBSE will release the CBSE Date sheet for the theory exams within this week itself.

Sources have said that the CBSE Board Exams 2023 are expected to start on February 15, 2023, and finish by April first week. CBSE is yet to give an official confirmation regarding the theory exam dates.