CBSE CTET Result 2023 expected soon: Know how, when to check scores at ctet.nic.in

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) result soon. As per CTET December 2022 information bulletin, CBSE CTET Result 2022 will be released by the end of February. Once declared, the 16th edition of the CTET result will be available on the official website at ctet.nic.in.

The CBSE CTET 2023 exam was held between December 28 to February 7 can download the answer key from the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The CBSE CTET 2022 final answer key is also expected to be released soon. The CTET 2022 exam was conducted in different cities across the country.

CTET Result 2023: Steps to check

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET Result 2023 link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

