CBSE CTET Result 2023 declared, over 9.5 candidates qualify

File photo

CBSE CTET Result 2022 has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on March 3, 2023. Candidates can check the results through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. A total of 5,79,844 candidates have qualified for Paper I and 3,76,025 candidates have qualified for Paper II this year.

A total of 17,04,282 candidates registered for Paper I and 15,39464 candidates registered for Paper II this year. Out of the total 14,22,959 candidates appeared for Paper I and 12.76,071 candidates appeared for Paper II.

The CBSE CTET 2023 exam was held between December 28 to February 7 in different cities across the country.

CTET Result 2023: Steps to check