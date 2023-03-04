Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CBSE CTET Result 2023 declared, over 9.5 candidates qualify

A total of 5,79,844 candidates have qualified for Paper I and 3,76,025 candidates have qualified for Paper II this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 07:33 AM IST

CBSE CTET Result 2023 declared, over 9.5 candidates qualify
File photo

CBSE CTET Result 2022 has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on March 3, 2023. Candidates can check the results through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. A total of 5,79,844 candidates have qualified for Paper I and 3,76,025 candidates have qualified for Paper II this year.

A total of 17,04,282 candidates registered for Paper I and 15,39464 candidates registered for Paper II this year. Out of the total 14,22,959 candidates appeared for Paper I and 12.76,071 candidates appeared for Paper II. 

The CBSE CTET 2023 exam was held between December 28 to February 7 in different cities across the country.  

CTET Result 2023: Steps to check 

  • Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
  • Click on CTET Result 2023 link 
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Lavish bungalow, private jet, luxurious cars: Super expensive things owned by philanthropist Ratan Tata
From Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif: Check out most expensive lehenga worn by Bollywood brides
In pics: Ugly scenes from AAP vs BJP brawl in Delhi MCD house
In pics: Shekhar Suman hosts party for Bigg Boss 16 contestants; Shiv, MC Stan, Sumbul, Sajid, Nimrit arrive in style
Radhakishan Damani, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani: Billionaires who suffered massive losses in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 623 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.