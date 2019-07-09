CBSE CTET July 2019: Official answer keys to be released @ctet.nic.in

The official answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) paper that was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on July 7 will be released on their official website - ctet.nic.in, within six weeks.

Although many private institutions have released the unofficial answer key for the CTET which can be checked on their websites, DNA does not recommend any unofficial CTET 2019 answer key as they are unverified.

The CTET 2019 results are likely to be released in August.

The exam was conducted at various centres across the nation for the post of primary teachers at various schools across the country.

CTET 2019 exam pattern

CTET 2019 had two papers. CTET Paper 1 and CTET Paper 2.

Paper one is for primary teachers and Paper two is for upper primary teachers.

Both exams were of two-hour duration. It was an objective OMR-based test.

According to reports, this year more than 8,17,892 candidates have applied for CTET exam paper 1. While paper 2 is expected to be attempted by 8,38,381 people. All the candidates should note that no entry will be allowed inside the examination hall without the admit card.

Qualifying criteria in CTET:

To qualify the exam, a candidate will have to score at least 60% marks. The validity of the result is seven years. If a candidate fails to qualify the exam, he/she can re-appear next year as there is no cap on the number of attempts.

If a candidate wants to improve his/her marks tally, they can also re-appear for the exam.

Note: Qualifying the CTET exam does not guarantee your recruitment as there are other things to be followed after clearing the exam.