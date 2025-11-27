CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply, direct LINK here
'Apne 2 is NOT shelved': After Anil Sharma shuns sequel, producer confirms film, calls it 'shradhanjali' to Dharmendra: 'People need to stop...'
WPL 2026 set for double-venue season in Mumbai and Vadodara; tournament to begin from THIS date
LPG price to UPS deadline: Key financial changes to take effect from December 1
Meet Deepti Sharma, India's all-round powerhouse now valued at Rs 3.20 crore as WPL's second most expensive Indian
MP, MLA 'lash out' at Barmer Collector IAS Tina Dabi and other officials? 'Kya sirf samosa khaane aate ho?'
Amid Imran Khan's death rumours, check former Pakistani skipper's stats against India
Dr Sajeesh Kumar Kulappurath: 'Working with color requires being both an engineer and a visual thinker'
How Sree Rajya Lakshmi Popury Solves the Authentication Crisis That Costs Indian Enterprises Millions
Alaya F is battling mystery illness SIBO, admits she was 'hesitant to put this out', but gives out miraculous remedy: 'It is always about...'
EDUCATION
CTET 2026: The CTET exam is conducted by CBSE to select candidates planning to teach Classes 1-8 in central and state government schools.
CTET news: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the notification PDF for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 session on its official website, ctet.nic.in. Aspiring teachers can check the eligibility, exam patterns, and submission procedures in the detailed notification. The CTET exam is conducted by CBSE to select candidates planning to teach Classes 1-8 in central and state government schools, such as Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVS), and private schools that consider CTET scores. The last date to apply is December 18.
CTET 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 8, 2026. This national-level exam will be held in two shifts – Paper I in the morning for primary-level (classes I-V) teaching and Paper II in the afternoon for upper primary (classes VI-VIII). The exam consists of 150 MCQs, and there is no negative marking.
Get the direct link to apply for CTET 2026 HERE.