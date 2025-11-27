FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEducation

EDUCATION

CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply, direct LINK here

CTET 2026: The CTET exam is conducted by CBSE to select candidates planning to teach Classes 1-8 in central and state government schools.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 05:16 PM IST

CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply, direct LINK here
CTET news: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the notification PDF for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 session on its official website, ctet.nic.in. Aspiring teachers can check the eligibility, exam patterns, and submission procedures in the detailed notification. The CTET exam is conducted by CBSE to select candidates planning to teach Classes 1-8 in central and state government schools, such as Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVS), and private schools that consider CTET scores. The last date to apply is December 18.

CTET February 2026 Session

CTET 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 8, 2026. This national-level exam will be held in two shifts – Paper I in the morning for primary-level (classes I-V) teaching and Paper II in the afternoon for upper primary (classes VI-VIII). The exam consists of 150 MCQs, and there is no negative marking.

CBSE CTET Feb Registration 2026: Steps to apply

  1. Go to the official website at ctet.nic.in
  2. Click on the link that reads 'apply for CTET Feb 2026'.
  3. Complete the registration, and provide all personal and academic details  
  4. Choose the exam centre, paper (I or II, or both), and the preferred language
  5. Candidates must upload their latest passport-size photo and signature as per the required format 
  6. Now, submit the form
  7. Now, download the confirmation page and take its printout.

Get the direct link to apply for CTET 2026 HERE.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
