CBSE CTET Exam 2021: Photo, signature correction facility to close TODAY - Details here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important update for the candidates who are set to appear for CBSE CTET 2021. The candidates who have not yet uploaded the correct photograph and signature. To these candidates, CBSE has given a chance to complete the process till December 13.

“The CTET Unit has rejected images of photo and signature of some candidates which were not in proper format; such candidates were informed by sending message on their registered mobile number to upload the correct images again. But some of the candidates have still not uploaded their correct images so their eAdmit cards are not issued,” the CBSE has said in a notification.

“These candidates have to upload their correct images immediately latest by 13/12/2021 failing which Admit card will not be issued in any circumstances and candidate will not be allowed to appear in examination,” the CBSE has added.

Meanwhile, CBSE has released the CBSE CTET admit cards 2021 examination on its official website on December 12. The CBSE CTET Exams is scheduled to be conducted between December 16 and January 13 in an online mode. The CBSE CTET 2021 examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CBSE will conduct CTET in 20 languages.

The passing marks for CTET 2021 is 60 per cent for the general category candidates and 55 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories. This means candidates have to get a minimum of 90 marks out of a total of 150.