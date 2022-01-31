CTET Result 2021: Central Teacher Eligibility Test provisional answer key likely to be released SOON at ctet.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), is likely to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) provisional answer keys soon. CTET Answer key will be released on the official website ctet.nic.in. Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Result 2022 and answer key release date has not been announced yet. The CTET exam of the second shift of December 16, 2021, and both the shifts of December 17, 2021, was postponed by CBSE due to clash with some other exams. The CTET exam was conducted on January 17 and January 21, 2022.

CTET Answer key 2021: Steps to download

- Visit the CTET official website ctet.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the ‘CTET answer key 2021’ link

- Now a new page will open

- There is an option to log in by entering the application number and date of birth or application number and password.

- Now log in and download CTET answer key 2021

The examination was in a Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format, with no negative marking. The examination was held in online mode and the question paper was bilingual, in Hindi and in English.

Validity period of CTET certificate: The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories, there is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score