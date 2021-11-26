CBSE CTET 2021 Admit Card 2021 to be released soon at ctet.nic.in - Check latest updates here

File photo

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) admit card soon. As per media reports, CBSE CTET admit card is likely to be released next week. The CBSE CTET admit card will be available on the official website - ctet.nic.in.

The CBSE CTET 2021 examination is scheduled to be held from December 16 to January 13, 2022, in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CBSE will conduct CTET in 20 languages.

The examination will be in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format, with no negative marking and each question will carry one mark. The examination will be held in online mode and the question paper will be bilingual, in Hindi and in English.

Steps to download CBSE CTET 2021 Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Visit on ctet.nic.in - the official website

Step 2: Click on ÇTET December Admit Card 2021' (once released).

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.