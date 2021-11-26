Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CBSE CTET 2021 Admit Card 2021 to be released soon at ctet.nic.in - Check latest updates here

CBSE to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) admit card soon

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2021, 11:31 AM IST

CBSE CTET 2021 Admit Card 2021 to be released soon at ctet.nic.in - Check latest updates here
File photo

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) admit card soon. As per media reports, CBSE CTET admit card is likely to be released next week. The CBSE CTET admit card will be available on the official website - ctet.nic.in.

The CBSE CTET 2021 examination is scheduled to be held from December 16 to January 13, 2022, in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CBSE will conduct CTET in 20 languages. 

The examination will be in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format, with no negative marking and each question will carry one mark. The examination will be held in online mode and the question paper will be bilingual, in Hindi and in English.

Steps to download CBSE CTET 2021 Admit Card 2021: 

Step 1:  Visit on ctet.nic.in - the official website

Step 2: Click on ÇTET December Admit Card 2021' (once released).

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor
Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics
Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, professional chef and producer
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 746 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.