CTET admit card 2021 released at ctet.nic.in - Check passing marks and other details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE CTET admit cards 2021 examination on its official website. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official CTET website, ctet.nic.in. CTET is conducted by CBSE every year for the recruitment of teachers in affiliated schools.

The CBSE CTET Exams is scheduled to be conducted between December 16 and January 13 in an online mode. The CBSE CTET 2021 examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CBSE will conduct CTET in 20 languages.

The passing marks for CTET 2021 is 60 per cent for the general category candidates and 55 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories. This means candidates have to get a minimum of 90 marks out of a total of 150.

The examination will be in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format, with no negative marking and each question will carry one mark. The examination will be held in online mode and the question paper will be bilingual, in Hindi and in English.

Validity period of CTET certificate: The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories, there is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score

CTET 2021: How to download admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET 2021, ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled ‘Download preadmit card CTET December 2021’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your application number and all the other designated information on the page.

Step 5: Your CBSE CTET 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the card for future reference.

Direct link to download CBSE CTET 2021 admit cards (December)

CTET 2021: Major changes introduced this year

- CTET exam used to be conducted in a physical mode which has now shifted to an online mode.

- The validity of CTET certificates has been extended. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.

- The CBSE will conduct CTET in 20 languages including Hindi and English.