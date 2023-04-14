CBSE CTET 2023: Step-by-step process to download mark sheet, certificate from DigiLocker

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), CBSE CTET Result 2023 has been released. CBSE issued the CTET Result 2023 link on March 3 for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates are now awaiting the CTET Certificate 2023. CBSE has shared that the CTET mark sheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will be uploaded on DigiLocker.

READ | Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Delhi-Haridwar in 3 hours, Mussoorie in 4 hours through stunning forest roads, check details

Here is a step-by-step guide to know how to download CTET Certificate 2023 from DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app from the App Store or open it on the web browser.

Step 2: Login using your registered mobile number

Step 3: Under the Central Recruitment tab, check the CBSE CTET certificate

Step 4: Access the CTET mark sheet and certificate

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same for future use.

CTET Certificate 2023

CTET 2023 certificate will be made available on DigiLocker. Candidates will need to enter their registered credentials to access the make sheet and certificate. Along with the certificate, CBSE will also upload the Pass certificate for the candidates, valid for a lifetime.

READ | Nysa Devgan gets spotted with Orry, asks paps to pronounce her name correctly in viral video, watch

CTET Result 2023

CBSE CTET Result 2023 for the December session was released on March 4. According to the official update provided by CBSE, 17,04,282 candidates registered for CTET 2023 paper 1, of whom 14,22,959 took the test and 5,79,844 candidates qualified.

In paper 2, 15,39,464 candidates registered for the exam out of which 12,76,071 appeared in the exam and 3,76,025 qualified for the exam.