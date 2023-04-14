Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CBSE CTET 2023: Step-by-step process to download mark sheet, certificate from DigiLocker

Candidates are now awaiting the CTET Certificate 2023. CBSE has shared that the CTET mark sheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will be uploaded on DigiLocker.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

CBSE CTET 2023: Step-by-step process to download mark sheet, certificate from DigiLocker
File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), CBSE CTET Result 2023 has been released. CBSE issued the CTET Result 2023 link on March 3 for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates are now awaiting the CTET Certificate 2023. CBSE has shared that the CTET mark sheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will be uploaded on DigiLocker. 

READ | Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Delhi-Haridwar in 3 hours, Mussoorie in 4 hours through stunning forest roads, check details

Here is a step-by-step guide to know how to download CTET Certificate 2023 from DigiLocker 

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app from the App Store or open it on the web browser. 

Step 2: Login using your registered mobile number 

Step 3: Under the Central Recruitment tab, check the CBSE CTET certificate

Step 4: Access the CTET mark sheet and certificate 

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same for future use. 

CTET Certificate 2023

CTET 2023 certificate will be made available on DigiLocker. Candidates will need to enter their registered credentials to access the make sheet and certificate. Along with the certificate, CBSE will also upload the Pass certificate for the candidates, valid for a lifetime. 

READ | Nysa Devgan gets spotted with Orry, asks paps to pronounce her name correctly in viral video, watch

CTET Result 2023 

CBSE CTET Result 2023 for the December session was released on March 4. According to the official update provided by CBSE, 17,04,282 candidates registered for CTET 2023 paper 1, of whom 14,22,959 took the test and 5,79,844 candidates qualified.

In paper 2, 15,39,464 candidates registered for the exam out of which 12,76,071 appeared in the exam and 3,76,025 qualified for the exam.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
In pics: Ananya Panday's 5 quirky summer outfits that you would want to steal
Nysa Devgan takes camel ride with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, check out their latest photos from Jaisalmer trip
Inside photos of Chennai Airport's swanky new terminal; know 5 important features
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New York restaurant re-launched the world's most expensive sandwich, it costs Rs.17,000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.