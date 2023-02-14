CBSE CTET 2023 Answer key out at ctet.nic.in: See how to check

CBSE has released the provisional answer key for CTET 2023 at ctet.nic.in.

Central Board of Secondary Education released the answer key for CTET 2022 on February 14. Candidates who appeared for the CTET can now check the CBSE CTET answer key 2023 at -- ctet.nic.in. The CBSE CTET 2023 exam was conducted between December 28 to February 7 can download the answer key from the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Candidates can now raise objections against the CBSE CTET 2023 provisional answer key from the official website. Candidates must note that the last date to raise objections or challenge the answer key is till February 17, 2023.

Read: Released: UGC NET December Session 2022 exam city intimation slip out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2023 Answer key: How to check

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in

Click on challenge submission link available on the home page

Select the question and click on select for challenge

Select the answer option and click on submit

Make the payment of fees and click on submit

Your challenge has been submitted.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1000 as prescribed fee per question challenged. The payment of the prescribed fees should be done through Credit/Debit Card by February 17, 2023. The challenges, against which the fee is received, will be verified by the concerned subject expert.