CBSE CTET 2022 exam starts today: Check complete schedule, admit card details here

CBSE CTET 2022 exam begins today (December 28).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

CBSE CTET 2022| Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the CTET 2022 Exam on the official website. According to the official notice released by the board, the CTET 2022 exam has begun today (December 28). The last CTET 2022 exam will be conducted on February 7, 2023. 

Candidates who are registered to appear for the CTET 2022 can now download the admit card for December 28 and December 29 exams on the official website ctet.nic.in. The CTET admit card carries all important information regarding the candidates. The CTET 2022 exam is being held in two shifts.

CBSE CTET 2022: Complete schedule

CTET 2022 exams will be held on December 28, 29, January 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, February 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7, 2023 as per the official notice of the board. 

CTET 2022 

The CTET 2022 exam will be conducted in different cities across the country. Candidates who registered for the CTET exam 2022 can now check the full exam schedule here and on the official website of the board as well. The complete schedule of the CTET 2022 exam has been provided here for the candidates who will appear in the CTET 2022 exam. 

