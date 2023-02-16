Search icon
CBSE CTET 2022 answer key: One day left to raise objections at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET December session exam was held between December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) recently. CBSE to close the objection window facility to challenge the answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2022 on February 17, at 12 pm. The CBSE CTET 2023 exam was conducted between December 28 to February 7 can download the answer key from the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

“In case the candidates are not satisfied with any of the answer key(s), they have to click on the link Submit Key Challenge. Select the question through dropdown which they want to challenge and click on Select for Challenge, select the answer option which you think is correct. In case, the candidates think that more than one option is correct, they have to select such desired options. In case, the candidates have opted wrong answer option for challenge, Click to Update your Answer. In case, the candidates want to challenge more answer key(s), follow the same procedure,” CBSE answer key notification reads.

Candidates have to pay Rs 1000 as a prescribed fee per question challenged. The payment of the prescribed fees should be done through Credit/Debit Card by February 17, 2023. The challenges, against which the fee is received, will be verified by the concerned subject expert.

Direct Link: Raise Objections Against CTET Answer Key 

CTET 2022 Exam Dates

  • CTET exam Date: December 28 to February 07
  • CTET Answer Key: February 14, 2023
  • CTET Answer Key Objection window: February 14, 2023, to February 17, 2023

