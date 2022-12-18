Search icon
CBSE CTET 2022 admit card, exam date to be released SOON at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2022 is scheduled to be held from December 2022 to January 2023 in CBT mode at various test centres across the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to announce the much-awaited 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2022 exam dates soon. The CTET 2022 admit card will be released soon. Once released, the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 will be available on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. The confirmed date will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate.

CTET is administered by the CBSE to candidates for primary-level and upper-primary-level teaching positions. The CTET score is used for the recruitment process in various Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, government, and private schools across the country. 

The CTET consists of two exams: Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 while Paper II is for those candidates who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. In case of a candidate to teach classes 1 - 8, then they can appear for both papers in CTET. The CTET examination will be held in two shifts: Shift 1 is scheduled to be held from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, Shift 2 will be held between 2:30 PM till 5:00 PM. 

ALSO READ: Delhi University recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for Assistant professor posts, know last date to apply

The CBSE will conduct CTET in 20 languages including Hindi and English. 

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022: How to download 
Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.
on the homepage, click on the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 link.
Enter the login details and click on submit option.
Your CBSE CTET Admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.
Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same.

CTET Eligibility:

Candidates who have done post-graduation from any recognized university can apply for CTET. Those appearing in the final year examination of the PG degree course will also be eligible to apply for CTET. Apart from this, candidates should also have a diploma in the field of elementary education of 2 years.

CTET is conducted in two shifts -- Paper I and Paper II. While CTET Paper 1 is for candidates who want to become a primary teacher (of Classes 1-5), CTET Paper 2 is conducted for Classes 6-8 teachers

