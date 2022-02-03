CBSE CTET 2021 answer key released, last day to raise objections February 4 - Check scores here

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) answer key for 2021 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official website - ctet.nic.in.

Candidates who took part in the CTET 2021 exam can now check their scores and download the answer keys using their CTET roll number and date of birth.

If candidates have any questions or objections, they can be raised by the CBSE board by paying Rs 1,000 per question that has been challenged. The last date to raise any objections is February 4, 2022, till 11:59 pm.

Here's how you can raise objection for the CBSE CTET Answer Key 2021:

- Visit official CTET website– ctet.nic.in

- Click on 'Display/Challenge' of the answer key CTET Dec 2021

- Once a new page appears, read the instructions and scroll down and click on the CTET Answer Key 2021 link

- Log in using CTET roll number and date of birth

- The CTET answer key will be displayed on the screen

- You can challenge the answer key through the option mentioned on the portal

- Enter the question number and your objection providing proper proof and validation for your challenge

- Then pay the objection fee and submit

- Take a printout for future reference

The challenges will only be accepted during the time allotted.