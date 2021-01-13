CBSE CTET 2021 admit card released, here’s how to download online and other details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on its official website i.e, ctet.nic.in. The exam will now be held on January 31, 2021. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held in July.

According to the official notice the exam will now be held in 135 cities, the exam was earlier scheduled to be held in 112 cities only. Moreover, the aspiring candidates were also allowed an option to chose their city according to their convenience.

Here's how to download CBSE CTET admit card 2020:

1. Visit the official CBSE board website2. Click on the link 3. Click on the admit card button4. Login Using your credentials5. Your Date of birth and registration ID is your credential.6. Admit card will appear 7. Download the admit card 8. Take a printout of your admit card for future reference.

A candidate will be eligible to apply for a job as a teacher only when he/she clears the CTET exam. The Candidate will be eligible to teach in class 1 to 5 who clears the part one exam.

The candidate who wishes to teach classes 6 to 8 will have to pass the Part two exam. Out of 150 marks, a candidate needs to secure a minimum of 60 per cent marks.

For Paper one and Paper two, child development and pedagogy, the language I and II will be necessary with 30 marks each. In Paper one, the last part will be mathematics and environmental science and for Paper two the 60 marks will be for a specific-subject paper.