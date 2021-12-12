CBSE CTET 2021 admit card RELEASED at ctet.nic.in- Check direct link to download here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the CBSE CTET 2021 examination on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the exams can download their admit cards from the official CTET website, ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from December 16 in multiple centres across India. However, the candidates who are to appear for the CTET 2021 exam between January 1 and 13 will be getting their admit cards on the website soon.

The admit cards for candidates who have registered for CBSE CTET 2021 will be uploaded on the official website in two phases. The first phase will have the city and date of examination while the second phase will have the exam centre and the shift of exam.

All those who wish to download the CTET admit cards 2021 will have to keep their application number in handy. Check out the steps mentioned below to download the CTET 2021 admit cards.

CTET 2021: How to download admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET 2021, ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled ‘Download preadmit card CTET December 2021’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your application number and all the other designated information on the page.

Step 5: Your CBSE CTET 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the card for future reference.

Direct link to download CBSE CTET 2021 admit cards (December)

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is conducted by CBSE every year for the recruitment of teachers in affiliated schools. The CTET 2021 exam will be conducted in computer-based mode (CBT) from December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022.