CBSE CTET 2021: Admit card likely to be released SOON at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in the first week of December. CBSE CTET admit cards will be available on the official websites, ctet.nic.in.

The CBSE CTET 2021 examination is scheduled to be held from December 16 to January 13, 2022, in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

CTET 2021 application correction window will close on November 3, 2021. The registration process for CBSE CTET 2021 was closed on October 25, 2021. “The candidates who have already applied for CTET December 2021 and wish to change their city or make any correction in their particulars in the online application form can do so from 28.10.2021 to 03.11.2021. No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date,” the CBSE has said.

CBSE CTET 2021: How to make changes in application form

- Go to the official website of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on CBSE CTET 2021 online correction form link.

- Enter your required details to log in.

- Make changes in the application form

- Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.