CBSE CTET 2021 Latest Update: Admit Card likely to be released SOON at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). As per reports, CTET admit card will release in the first week of December. CBSE CTET admit cards will be available on the official websites, ctet.nic.in.

The CBSE CTET 2021 examination is scheduled to be held from December 16 to January 13, 2022, in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CBSE will conduct CTET in 20 languages.

The examination will be in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format, no negative marking and each question will carry one mark. The examination will be held in online mode and the question paper will be bilingual, in Hindi and in English.

CBSE CTET 2021 Admit Card: Steps to download

- Go to the official website of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on CBSE CTET 2021 online correction form link.

- Enter your required details to log in.

- Make changes in the application form

- Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.