Education

CBSE CTET 2020: Admit cards to be released soon, read all details related to exams here

The CTET 2020 exam will be conducted offline on 31st January 2021. It is mandatory for the applicants to carry their admit cards to the exam centre.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 06:32 PM IST

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) Admit Card 2020, on the official website ctet.nic.in. Those candidates who had applied for the CTET 2020 exam which was held in July, will be able to download the CTET Admit Card once the link becomes active. 

The CTET 2020 exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode on 31st January 2021. It is mandatory for the applicants to carry their admit cards to the exam centre on the day of examination. The CTET 2020 Admit Card acts as an entry ticket to the exam centres.

Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) is conducted twice every year, once in July and once in December. However, in 2020 the CTET exam which was supposed to be held in July got postponed due to the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

Now the 14th edition of the CTET exam will be held on January 31, 2021 amid the preventive measures taken by the government on COVID pandemic. Candidates will be required to ensure that they adhere to the exam rules and instructions that will be notified by the CBSE with the release of CTET 2020 Admit Card.

Steps to download the admit card

1. Candidates should first visit the official website ctet.nic.in to download the CBSE CTET 2020 exam Admit card.

2. Check for the admit card thread on the website ctet.nic.in and click on it.

3. Please submit your information and submit it.

4. The Admit card will appear on your screen. Save it and take a print out of the copy. 

When will CTET Admit Card 2020 Download Link become active?

The official notice of the CBSE regarding the new CTET exam date does not contain any update about the release date of CTET Admit Card 2020. The CBSE generally releases the CTET Admit Card two weeks before the examination.

Going by the previous years' trends, it is likely that the CBSE may release the admit card in the second week of January 2021. It is advisable that candidates should frequently visit the official website to get latest updates on the CTET January 2021 Exam and Admit Card updates.

Exam Pattern

The CTET test is conducted in two phases. The first paper is organized for the primary stage and the second paper for the elementary stage.

If the candidate wants to teach till class 1- 8, then the candidate has to appear for both the papers. The number of questions for both papers will be 150.

Paper-1 - For the candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5.
Paper-2 - For the candidates who want to teach from class 6 to 8.

Exam Rules and Instructions for CTET 2020 exam

The official exam rules and instructions will be announced soon along with the release of admission letters. It is most likely that candidates will be required to follow these rules on the day of exam.

- Ensure social distancing

- Wear face masks throughout the exam

- Carry your personal hand sanitiser and disposable gloves

- Carry your own water battle and ball pen

- No sharing of belongings among the candidates

- Display Aarogya Setu app status at the entry point

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is a mandatory examination for those who want to work as a teacher in Central government schools. No candidate can apply for the vacancies in the Kendriya Vidyalaya without passing the CTET examination. The CTET certificate has a validity of 9 years.

