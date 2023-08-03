Headlines

Education

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: When and where to check class 10th supplementary result online

Once released, students who appeared in the exam will be able to check it from official CBSE websitecbseresults.nic.in.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 07:24 AM IST

The CBSE class 10 compartment or supplementary examination results are expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE this week. The class 12th supplementary result was released on August 1. Once released, students who appeared in the CBSE class 10 compartment or supplementary examination will be able to check it from the official CBSE websitecbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE has released class 12th compartment or supplementary results for all streams on August 1 and class 10th result is expected today. Students should be prepared with their roll number, school number, and admit card ID in order to check the results. Regular students' marksheets and certificates of completion will be sent to their schools. 

The CBSE Compartment Exams 2023 were conducted for Class 10 from July 17, 2023 to July 22, 2023. The Class 12 Exams were held in multiple shifts on July 17, 2023 itself. 

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023: Steps to check scorecard

  • 1. Go to the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in.
  • 2. Click on the "Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results in 2023-Compartment" link
  • 3. The compartment result 2023 login window will appear on the screen
  • 4. Candidates have to enter their Roll Number, School Number, Center Number, and Admit Card ID in the appropriate fields.
  • 5. Click on the "Submit" button
  • 6. The CBSE 10th compartment result will open on the screen

