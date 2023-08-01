Headlines

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Class 10th, 12th Result to release soon, steps to check scores via DigiLocker

Reports state that CBSE will release the results by this week. Candidates would require their roll number, and date of birth mentioned in the admit card as login credentials to check the result. The compartment exams were conducted from July 17 to 22.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 07:18 AM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the results of classes 10 and 12 compartment examinations soon. The results will be declared on the official websites of CBSE - www.cbseresults.nic.in, and www.results.cbse.nic.in. 

Reports state that CBSE will release the results by this week. Candidates would require their roll number, and date of birth mentioned in the admit card as login credentials to check the result. The compartment exams were conducted from July 17 to 22. 

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023: Steps To check CBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Marksheet 

Step 1: Visit cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Supplementary Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Supplementary Results 2023” link 

Step 3: Enter your details -- roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. 

Step 4: Download CBSE 10th Supplementary mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th Supplementary Marksheet 2023

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023: Steps To check CBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Marksheet via DigiLocker 

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or get the app for your phone. 

Step 2: Signup using the registered phone number or Aadhaar number. 

Step 3: Select the CBSE link 

Step 4: Now, select the compartment result link for class 10 or class 12. 

Step 5: Enter your roll number and birthdate. 

Step 6: The compartment result will be displayed on the screen.

