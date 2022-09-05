CBSE Compartment Result 2022 date, time: CBSE class 10th, 12th Compartment result expected soon at cbseresults.nic.in

File photo

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare Compartment Result 2022 soon. For Class 12, the CBSE Compartment exams for all subjects will be held today itself. CBSE class 10th, 12th Compartment exams 2022 were conducted from August 24 to August 29. Once released, CBSE class 10th, 12th Compartment result to be declared on the official website cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The result will be available online for the students. Result information will be shared with the various schools on CBSE Pariksha Sangam for the Regular students. Private candidates can check the official website for latest updates.

CBSE Compartment Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website-- cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on CBSE Compartment Result link

Enter your required details -roll number, school number and date of birth

CBSE compartment result will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

CBSE Compartment Exam Result 2022: Official Websites to check result

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

results.nic.in

results.gov.in.