CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: CBSE releases class 10th, 12th Compartment exam datesheet at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: CBSE has now released the complete timetable for CBSE Compartment Exams on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 12:13 PM IST

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Compartment Exams 2022 datesheet for class 10th and 12th. The complete timetable for CBSE Compartment Exams is available on the official website - cbse.gov.in. 

CBSE class 10th Compartment exams and CBSE 12th Compartment exams will begin on August 23, 2022. Most of the CBSE class 10th exams will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, however, some papers will also be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am.  

DIRECT LINK: CBSE 10th Compartment Exams 2022 date sheet

DIRECT LINK: CBSE 12th Compartment Exams 2022 date sheet

CBSE datesheet also mentions the important instructions for the candidates to be followed during the exams, which are:

1. Candidates will carry their own hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle.
2. Candidates will cover their nose, mouth, and nose with a mask.
3. Candidates will follow social distancing norms.
4. Parents will guide their ward(s) about precautions to be taken by them to avoid the spread of Covid-19.
5. Parents will ensure that their ward is not sick.
6. 6. All instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centres will be strictly adhered to by the candidates.
7. Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card.
8. Duration for each examination will be as given in the date sheet and Admit card.
9. 15 minutes of reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper.
10. For further updates the students may visit cbse.gov.in

