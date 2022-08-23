CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 to begin TODAY, check exam day guidelines, what's allowed, what's not

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the CBSE Compartment Exams 2022 for Classes 10th and 12th from today - August 23, 2022. Students will be able to download their CBSE Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022 through the official websites -www.cbse.gov.in and www.parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

For Class 12, the CBSE Compartment exams for all subjects will be held today itself. As for Class 10 students, the CBSE Compartment exams will be held from August 23 to 29, 2022. CBSE will be conducting the practical exams from August 23 to 30, 2022.

The notification also clarified that the students who have received a "Repeat in Practical" or RP in their CBSE Result, need to appear for their practical exam only, however, the students who have a "Repeat in Theory and Practical" or RB need to appear for the practical and theory exam both.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Exam day guidelines

Candidates should reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the reporting time.

Candidates should wear a face mask at all times.

Candidates must follow all the Covid-19-related safety protocols such as wearing face masks and social distancing.

Candidates must carry their CBSE Admit card with them or they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Candidates can carry their hand sanitiser and a transparent water bottle to the exam hall.

Use the first 10 to 15 minutes to go through the question paper given to you before attempting the exam to plan it better.