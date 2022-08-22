CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 from August 23: Check exam day guidelines, dos and don'ts

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) to conduct the Compartment Exams 2022 for Classes 10th and 12th from tomorrow (August 23). Students can download the CBSE Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022 through the official websites, cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

CBSE class 10th Compartment exams and CBSE 12th Compartment exams will begin on August 23, 2022. Most of the CBSE class 10th exams will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, however, some papers will also be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am.

CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: Websites to download CBSE Admit Card

cbse.gov.in

parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

CBSE exam day guidelines:

1. Candidates will carry their own hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle.

2. Candidates will cover their nose, mouth, and nose with a mask.

3. Candidates will follow social distancing norms.

4. Parents will guide their ward(s) about precautions to be taken by them to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

5. Parents will ensure that their ward is not sick.

6. 6. All instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centres will be strictly adhered to by the candidates.

7. Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card.

8. Duration for each examination will be as given in the date sheet and Admit card.

9. 15 minutes of reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper.

10. For further updates the students may visit cbse.gov.in