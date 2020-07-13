CBSE Class XII Results 2020: No merit list this year; hopes dampen for toppers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the CBSE class 12th result on its official site www.cbse.nic.in. However, the board announced that it will not declare a merit list this year. Therefore, the toppers list and the CBSE exam toppers will not be announced.

According to reports, this year CBSE has decided to not announce the merit list of Class 12 exams in view of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.

Similarly, for the ICSE results which were declared on Friday, the Council of the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), too, did not release a merit list or a toppers list, citing 'extraordinary situation due to coronavirus' as a reason.

This is the first time that the examination boards are taking such a step.

The overall pass percentage for CBSE Class XII exams this year is 88.78%. This is an improvement from the pass percentage of last year, which was 83.40%. Therefore, the increase in pass percentage from 2019 to 2020 is 5.38%.

10,59,080 students have passed exams in full subjects this year.

Region-wise, Trivandrum tops the list in the 2020 pass percentages as 97.67% of students from here have passed the CBSE Class XII exams in full subjects. Bengaluru and Chennai occupy the second and third places, respectively.

This year, the board followed the 'revised assessment scheme' to evaluate students and prepare the results.

Earlier it was reported that the board will announce class 10, 12 board results by July 15 based on the basis of internal assessment. But the class 12th board results have announced today on the official site.

As per the CBSE's assessment scheme, the marks achieved by students in the last three papers of board exams will be considered.

