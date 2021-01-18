CBSE to hold class 9, 11 examinations online? Board official has THIS to say

Several students and parents on social media platforms have been requesting CBSE to conduct class 9 and 11 exams in online mode. Several petitions regarding the same are being circulated to gather the attention of government officials.

The board exams for students of classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in a written format, CBSE has announced. After this announcement, students of classes 9 and 11 are continually pushing for the conduction of online exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) clearly stated that exams for classes 9 and 11 will not be conducted in online mode. Citing coronavirus risk, several students believe that schools are 'not equipped' to conduct offline exams and the conduction of online exams will be safer and would put less academic pressure on the students.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, several students, using the hastag #OnlineExamsfor9thand11th, had pushed for the conduction of online exams. Some students also suggested the conduction of the CBSE exams in both online and offline methods.

Here are some tweets from students pushing for online exams this year.

#PahleJaanFirGyan #OnlineExamsfor9thand11th pls sir If all the meetings are going online nowadays then why should the health of students be compromised, pls sir we want online exams . pls sir we trust you and know u will listen to us @DrRPNishank @narendramodi — Akshit Tiwari (@AkshitT65450169) January 7, 2021

School should give option to student whether they want online or offline. if they give, then the total responsibility will be of the parents those who want whether their children will go to school or not#cbseexamonline2021@DrRPNishank @GauravB33057042 @atc_iitjee_neet — (@ManishThapa0736) January 11, 2021

Sir please understand the situation of class 9 and 11 . We don't want any offline exam . It's totally risky to go schools. Please take it online. And many are not with happy with online classes. Please its request to you .#Class11exams #Class9exams#OnlineExamsfor9thand11th — Umakant Behera (@Dayvlogsindia) January 4, 2021

Along with this, other board students are also requesting for Class 9 and 11 exams in online mode. Few states have announced dates for final Class 9 and 11 exams-- Goa will be holding exams from April 24, Bihar will be holding Class 9 exams from March 4 and Class 11 exams from May 10, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh will conduct exams in April. West Bengal has decided to promote students of Classes 6 to 9 without exams and reduced the state board exam syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 by 30 percent.

Responding to students' concerns, CBSE Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj asserted that the facility to conduct online examination is not uniformly available across the country. Apart from that, there are some students who were not able to use the online platform.

“In school education, in addition to the assessment of the knowledge of the subjects, other aspects like thinking skill, writing skill, etc. of the students are also assessed. As of now, in the online examination, assessment of the above-said aspects is not possible,” India TV quoted the CBSE official as saying.

Bhardwaj also dismissed students’ claims that schools are yet to complete their syllabus of Classes 9 and 11.

“As per the information available, all the schools have completed their syllabus of Class-9 and 11 by December 2020. Thus, it would be appropriate if the examinations are conducted in such a manner that session 2021-22 is starting on time without any delay”, the portal quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, CBSE students have been earnestly waiting for the board to announce the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 datesheet. Speculations are rife that the board could announce the timetable by this month.

The dates for the CBSE board exams 2021 were released on December 31 by the Education Ministry. As per the schedule, the board exams are set to commence from May 4 and the practical exams will be conducted from March 2021.