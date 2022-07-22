CBSE Class 12th term 2 results 2022: Who is Yuvakshi Vig, 12th board topper from Noida who scored 100%?

CBSE topper Yuvakshi Vig (Photo - Twitter)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the results for the CBSE Class 12th term 2 results 2022, and two students from Uttar Pradesh scored 100 percentile in the exams, getting a perfect score of 500 out of 500.

The two students who topped the CBSE class 12th exams 2022 are named Tanya Singh and Yuvakshi Vig. What’s interesting is that both the students who scored 500 out of 500 marks in the CBSE exams belong to the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Here is all you need to know about CBSE topper Yuvakshi Vig –

Yuvakshi Vig is a 17-year-old girl from Noida who became the nationwide topper of the CBSE class 12th term 2 board exams 2022 by scoring 100 percentile or 500/500 marks. Vig is a student of Amity International School Noida, in Uttar Pradesh.

CBSE had announced that they will not be releasing the topper list for Class 10th and Class 12th exams this year, but it is assumed that those who scored full marks in the exams – Tanya Singh and Yuvakshi Vig – are the top scorers on the board exams 2022.

Yuvakshi Vig completed her studies at Amity school in Noida and appeared for the CBSE board exams 2022 with the subjects English, History, Political Science, Psychology, and Painting papers. To her surprise, Vig scored 100 out of 100 in all the subjects.

While talking to the Indian Express, the CBSE class 12th topper said, “I wasn’t really expecting it. I had given all my attention to what I was doing and just hoped for the best possible outcome.” Discussing her future plans, she said that she wants to pursue a degree in Psychology from Delhi University.

The CBSE results for class 10th and 12th students were released by the national board earlier today on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The results can also be downloaded from DigiLocker and UMANG app.

