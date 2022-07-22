CBSE Class 12th term 2 results 2022: Meet Riti Verma, 12th board topper from Ghaziabad

Photo: File

When the Central Board of Secondary Education revealed that the 2022 board exams have been issued, the wait was over for students in classes 10 and 12. Schools began publishing the names of students who had aced the CBSE 12th exam as soon as the results were released.

Riti Verma, a student in the Science stream at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School in Ghaziabad, is among the top scorers with a score of 99.6 percent. Riti is one of the top 10 rank holders in the CBSE 12th grade results. In an interview with Times Now, Riti expressed her joy. “I’m truly elated to score well in my class XII board exam results. All my exams had gone well and I was hoping for a top score. Scoring 99.6% in the science stream opens a whole lot of opportunities for me. For this achievement, I want to thank, first and foremost, my parents who have been a source of strong moral support for me during my studies and preparation for the board exam," she stated.

"I am also thankful to my teachers and school principal for always motivating me and guiding me to perform better and achieve excellence. My school has been a great centre of learning for me. It provided me a good environment for not just academic learning, but also co-curricular and extra-curricular education, which, I think, is so important for a student to excel,” Riti added futher.

The results for Classes 10 and 12 were released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday. Results for the class of 2022 stated that 94.40 percent of students passed the exam, with girls surpassing boys by 1.41%. While class 12 results indicated that 92.71 percent of pupils passed the exam. Additionally, according to CBSE, girls outscored boys by 3.29 percent.

For the first time ever, the CBSE announced the findings for classes 10 and 12 on the same day. A CBSE official stated, "The (Class 10) result has been announced." Girls passed the exam at a rate of 95.21 percent, while boys passed at a rate of 93.80 percent. 90 percent of transgender candidates succeed. The board reported that more than 33 thousand students received marks above 95% and 1.34 lakh received marks above 90%. For the academic year 2021–2022, the board exams were taken in two terms, a first.