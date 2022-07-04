CBSE class 12th Term 2 result soon at cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in, know how to check scores online

File photo

CBSE Board Term 2 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the CBSE class 12th results soon. Once released, CBSE class 12th results Term 2 will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in.

The CBSE class 12th result will also be available on UMANG app and Digilocker.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022 concluded on May 24, 2022 whereas, CBSE Class 12 exams were concluded on June 15, 2022.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

The candidates who appeared for the CBSE class 12th board exams 2022 will be able to check their scores through these websites -

cbse.gov.in

results.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Results 2022: Steps to Download Scorecard

- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

- On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 12 result link

- Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number

- Class 12 result 2022 will appear on the screen

- Download 12th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.