EDUCATION

CBSE class 12th results 2026 OUT: Step-by-step guide to download scorecard; Direct link; here's how to check on DigiLocker, Umang App

CBSE 12th result 2026 OUT at cbseresults.nic.in. Over 18 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026, which were conducted from February 17 to April 10.

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