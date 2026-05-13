CBSE class 12th results 2026 OUT: Step-by-step guide to download scorecard; Direct link; here's how to check on DigiLocker, Umang App

CBSE 12th result 2026 OUT at cbseresults.nic.in. Over 18 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026, which were conducted from February 17 to April 10.
CBSE 12th result 2026 OUT at cbseresults.nic.in. Over 18 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026, which were conducted from February 17 to April 10. The overall pass percentage has fallen to 85.20%, marking a decline of 3.19 percentage points compared to 88.39% recorded in 2025.
Step-by-step guide to download scorecard
- Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in
- Click on the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link
- Enter the required details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID
- Submit the details to view the result
- Download or print the scorecard for future reference
Here's how to check the result on the Umang App
- Open the UMANG app and log in using your mobile number
- Search for "CBSE" under the Education category
- Select the CBSE board option
- Click on the "Class 12 result" link
- Enter the required credentials
- Click on "Submit" to view and download the result
Here's how to check the result on DigiLocker
- Visit cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in
- Click on "Get Started"
- Enter the required details along with the access code provided by the school
- Verify your mobile number using OTP
- Activate your account.
- Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their marksheets directly in the "Issued Documents" section.
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