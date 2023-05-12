Search icon
CBSE Class 12th Results 2023 DECLARED: 87.33% students pass, direct link and other details here

The pass percentage is better than the pre-covid period.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

CBSE Class 12th Results 2023 DECLARED: 87.33% students pass, direct link and other details here
File photo

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 and is now available on results.cbse.nic.in. The pass percentage of students who have cleared the CBSE Class 12 board exam this year is 87.33 per cent. The pass percentage is better than 83.40% of 2019 in the pre-covid period.

To avoid unhealthy competition among students, no merit list is declared by CBSE. The board is also not awarding first, second or third divisions to its students. However, CBSE will release the merit certificate to 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects. 

CBSE Board Result 2023: List of websites

cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: other websites

digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: Mobile Apps
DigiLocker
UMANG

CBSE Board Result 2023: How to check results

Visit the official website of cbseresults.nic.in
Click on Class 10, 12 result 
Enter the board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number 
Check subject-wise scores 
Download for future reference.

 

 

