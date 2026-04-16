Iran FM Abbas Araghchi's FRESH warning to US against its actions in Strait of Hormuz: 'Dangerous consequences'
US-Iran Truce Talks: Pakistan Army chief in Tehran, will Asim Munir force Iran to accept US dictates and sign peace deal?
ANAX Holding Strengthens Community Giving with the Emirates Red Crescent
Why CSK lodged complaint against RCB? Here's all you need to know
TCS Nashik Scandal: Male employees forced to wear skullcap, offer namaz; Accused Taushif, Danish alleged of passing offensive 'send your wife to me' remarks
‘Hijab allowed, bindi banned?' Backlash over Lenskart's anti-Hindu guidelines amid TCS' 'love jihad' controversy; Peyush Bansal responds
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: When will Class 12 results be announced? Check direct links, step-by-step guide to download marksheet on Umang app, DigiLocker
Sensex up by 500 points, Nifty remains above 24000 amid hopes of easing US-Iran tensions; What investors should note?
Delhi: 3, including 2-year-old child, die after fire engulfs Rohini home, probe underway
Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle sobs, makes first statement after legendary singer's demise: 'She's going to come back soon'
EDUCATION
The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon. Read below to check details.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Class 10th results yesterday, on April 16, now the board is greaing-up to release the results of Class 12th soon. The board has already completed the evaluation process using an on-screen marking system for consistency. With answer scripts assessed and data consolidated, the declaration is now awaited by lakhs of candidates across the country.
It is expected that the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 is likely to be announced by April 30, 2026, however, the board is yet to make any official confirmation.
In addition to the official websites, CBSE will also provide access to digital marksheets through platforms like DigiLocker and the UMANG app, making it easier for students to retrieve their documents. To download marksheets via DigiLocker, students need to log in, complete Aadhaar verification if required, and use the ‘Pull Partner Documents’ feature to access their marksheet, which will include subject-wise scores, total marks, grades, and result status.
Students who do not pass one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for compartment examinations. The CBSE Class 12 compartment exams are scheduled to be conducted in July 2026 in pen-and-paper mode. The CBSE Class 12 supplementary result will include details such as student name, roll number, subject-wise marks, grades, and qualifying status. It will provide updated results for candidates appearing in compartment examinations.
CBSE will not release a toppers list along with the Class 12 result 2026. The board has continued this approach to discourage unhealthy competition among students and to focus on overall performance rather than rank-based comparisons.
The CBSE 12th Result 2026 will be available on official websites such as results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can check their results by entering essential credentials like roll number and school number, after which the result will be displayed on the screen. It is recommended to download and print a copy for immediate use.
Students can follow the given steps to check results via Umang App:
Step 1: Open the UMANG app and log in using your mobile number
Step 2: Search for "CBSE" under the Education category
Step 3: Select the CBSE board option
Step 4: Click on the "Class 12 result" link
Step 5: Enter the required credentials
Step 6: Click on "Submit" to view and download the result
Students can follow the given steps to check results via DigiLocker:
Step 1: Visit cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Click on "Get Started"
Step 3: Enter the required details along with the access code provided by the school
Step 4: Verify your mobile number using OTP
Step 5: Activate your accountStudents with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their marksheets directly in the "Issued Documents" section, while others must create an account to access them.
Meanwhile, This year, around 18,59,551 students appeared for the Class 12 board examinations across 120 subjects at more than 7,574 centres, including 10,27,552 male candidates and 8,31,999 female candidates. In total, over 43.6 lakh students registered for the CBSE board exams in 2026, which were conducted across more than 8,000 centres nationwide. The Class 12 examinations were held between February 17 and April 10, 2026.