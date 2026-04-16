CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: When will Class 12 results be announced? Check direct links, step-by-step guide to download marksheet on Umang app, DigiLocker

The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon. Read below to check details.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Class 10th results yesterday, on April 16, now the board is greaing-up to release the results of Class 12th soon. The board has already completed the evaluation process using an on-screen marking system for consistency. With answer scripts assessed and data consolidated, the declaration is now awaited by lakhs of candidates across the country.

It is expected that the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 is likely to be announced by April 30, 2026, however, the board is yet to make any official confirmation.

In addition to the official websites, CBSE will also provide access to digital marksheets through platforms like DigiLocker and the UMANG app, making it easier for students to retrieve their documents. To download marksheets via DigiLocker, students need to log in, complete Aadhaar verification if required, and use the ‘Pull Partner Documents’ feature to access their marksheet, which will include subject-wise scores, total marks, grades, and result status.

Compartment Exams Scheduled for July

Students who do not pass one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for compartment examinations. The CBSE Class 12 compartment exams are scheduled to be conducted in July 2026 in pen-and-paper mode. The CBSE Class 12 supplementary result will include details such as student name, roll number, subject-wise marks, grades, and qualifying status. It will provide updated results for candidates appearing in compartment examinations.

CBSE will not announce toppers list

CBSE will not release a toppers list along with the Class 12 result 2026. The board has continued this approach to discourage unhealthy competition among students and to focus on overall performance rather than rank-based comparisons.

CBSE Class 12 reults 2026: How to check results on official website?

The CBSE 12th Result 2026 will be available on official websites such as results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can check their results by entering essential credentials like roll number and school number, after which the result will be displayed on the screen. It is recommended to download and print a copy for immediate use.

CBSE Class 12 reults 2026: How to check result on Umang App?

Students can follow the given steps to check results via Umang App:

Step 1: Open the UMANG app and log in using your mobile number

Step 2: Search for "CBSE" under the Education category

Step 3: Select the CBSE board option

Step 4: Click on the "Class 12 result" link

Step 5: Enter the required credentials

Step 6: Click on "Submit" to view and download the result

CBSE Class 12 reults 2026: How to check result on DigiLocker?

Students can follow the given steps to check results via DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on "Get Started"

Step 3: Enter the required details along with the access code provided by the school

Step 4: Verify your mobile number using OTP

Step 5: Activate your accountStudents with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their marksheets directly in the "Issued Documents" section, while others must create an account to access them.

Meanwhile, This year, around 18,59,551 students appeared for the Class 12 board examinations across 120 subjects at more than 7,574 centres, including 10,27,552 male candidates and 8,31,999 female candidates. In total, over 43.6 lakh students registered for the CBSE board exams in 2026, which were conducted across more than 8,000 centres nationwide. The Class 12 examinations were held between February 17 and April 10, 2026.