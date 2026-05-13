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CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: Trivandrum to Bengaluru, check top 10 regions with highest pass percentage

CBSE has announced the Class 12 Result 2026 along with region-wise pass percentages. Trivandrum topped the country with 95.62%.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 13, 2026, 07:15 PM IST

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: Trivandrum to Bengaluru, check top 10 regions with highest pass percentage
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 board examination results for 2026, along with the regional performance data across the country. Among all regions, Trivandrum recorded the highest pass percentage, continuing the strong performance trend seen in southern India over recent years.

According to the official data released by the board, Trivandrum achieved a pass percentage of 95.62%, securing the top position nationwide. Chennai and Bengaluru followed closely behind with 93.84% and 93.19%, respectively.

Southern Regions Dominate Rankings

Southern CBSE regions once again emerged as the strongest performers in the Class 12 examinations. Apart from Trivandrum, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Vijayawada all featured among the top four regions in terms of pass percentage.

The consistent performance of these regions reflects high academic outcomes across schools affiliated with the board in southern states.

Delhi Regions Among Top Performers

Both Delhi regions also reported impressive results this year. Delhi West registered a pass percentage of 92.34%, while Delhi East recorded 91.73%, placing them among the leading regions in the country.

Ahmedabad, Gurugram, and Ludhiana also featured in the top 10 regional rankings.

Regions With Lower Pass Percentages

At the lower end of the rankings, Prayagraj recorded the lowest pass percentage at 72.43%. Patna stood slightly higher with 74.45%.

Several other regions, including Bhopal, Noida, and Raipur, also reported pass percentages below the national high-performing zones.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Region-Wise Pass Percentage

Rank Region Pass Percentage
1 Trivandrum 95.62%
2 Chennai 93.84%
3 Bengaluru 93.19%
4 Vijayawada 92.77%
5 Delhi West 92.34%
6 Delhi East 91.73%
7 Ahmedabad 90.60%
8 Gurugram 88.45%
9 Ludhiana 87.92%
10 Pune 87.32%
11 Ajmer 86.78%
12 Panchkula 85.73%
13 Ranchi 85.01%
14 Guwahati 83.41%
15 Lucknow 82.21%
16 Bhubaneswar 81.71%
17 Dehradun 81.42%
18 Raipur 80.88%
19 Bhopal 79.43%
20 Noida 79.02%
21 Patna 74.45%
22 Prayagraj 72.43%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Where to Check CBSE Class 12 Results

Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations can access their scorecards through the official CBSE websites as well as the DigiLocker platform. Schools have also been advised to help students with digital access and verification procedures following the result declaration.

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