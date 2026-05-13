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CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: 85.20% students pass as girls outperform boys by 7%

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CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: 85.20% students pass as girls outperform boys by 7%

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 result 2026 at cbseresults.nic.in on Wednesday. Overall, 85.20% of students have passed the exam in which girls have performed better than boys. However, this year’s pass percentage is lower than it was in 2025 and among the lowest recorded in recent years. On the other hand, students' performance has become better as over 17,000 students have secured above 95 per cent marks, while nearly 94,000 students scored over 90 per cent in the board examinations. 

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 13, 2026, 05:52 PM IST

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: 85.20% students pass as girls outperform boys by 7%
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: 85.20% students pass as girls outperform boys by 7%
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 result 2026 at cbseresults.nic.in on Wednesday. Overall, 85.20% of students have passed the exam in which girls have performed better than boys. However, this year’s pass percentage is lower than it was in 2025 and among the lowest recorded in recent years. On the other hand, students' performance has become better as over 17,000 students have secured above 95 per cent marks, while nearly 94,000 students scored over 90 per cent in the board examinations. 

Girls have once again shown a better result than boys in the examinations. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 88.86%, which is lower than last year’s 91.64%. Meanwhile, boys recorded 82.13%, also lower than their percentage of 85.70 last year, showing a decline in overall performance. 

ALSO READCBSE 12th Toppers List 2026: Check Science, Commerce and Arts toppers, their marks and pass percentage

As per the CBSE data, the gap between the pass percentage of girls and boys has been of 6.73 percentage points. Over 18 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026, which were conducted from February 17 to April 10. 

Step-by-step guide to download scorecard 

-Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in 

-Click on the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link 

-Enter the required details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID 

-Submit the details to view the result 

-Download or print the scorecard for future reference

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