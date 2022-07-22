Search icon
CBSE class 12th result 2022 DECLARED: These cities aced Delhi in pass percentage

CBSE class 12th result 2022: Students can check their Term 2 result through the official websites of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

The wait is finally over, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results today (July 22, 2022) at cbseresults.nic.in. This year over 33,000 students scored above 95 percent, while 1.34 lakh got above 90 percent. 

This year, the pass percentage is 92.71%. This year, girls have outperformed boys this year by 3.29 percent. This year, the pass percentage of Delhi is 96.29%. Last year, the pass percentage of Delhi was 99.84%.

As for the region-wise result, Trivandrum emerged as the best performing region with a pass percentage of 98.83 percent followed by Bengaluru in second place with 98.16 pass percent and Chennai at third with 97.79 percent.

The CBSE final mark sheet will be prepared on the basis of the weightage of marks in both term 1 and 2 exams 2022. The scorecard will have details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams, and pre-board exams.

Students can check their Class 12 mark sheets through the official websites of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. The results can also be checked through DigiLocker and UMANG app or via SMS. 

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022. 

CBSE 12th Results 2022: Steps to Download Scorecard

- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in
- On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 12 result link
- Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number
- Class 12 result 2022 will appear on the screen
- Download 12th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

A total of 12,21,195 male candidates and 8,94,993 female candidates registered for the CBSE Class 10 examination this year.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022: Total candidates

CBSE class 10th result a total 21,16,209 registered

CBSE class 12th result: 14,54,370 total candidates

