Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's fifty in vain as India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI ends in a tie

Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied from DU, father also left his royal title to become IAS…

Education

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2024 declared, direct link here

Students who appeared for the compartment/supplementary examination can check their scorecards from the official website at cbseresults.nic.in

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 06:15 PM IST

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2024 declared, direct link here
CBSE Compartment Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Results of the Class 12th Compartment/Supplementary examinations. The result is available online -- results.cbse.nic.in. To check the results, students will have to login with roll number, school number and admit card ID.

To check the results, you will need to log in with your admit card ID, school number, and roll number. The Class 12th Supplementary examination was held on July 15 and the Class 10th Compartment examination was administered by the Central Board between July 15 and July 22.

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2024:

Girls pass percentage: 33.47 percent
Boys: 27.90 per cent
Transgender: 100 per cent

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2024: Steps to check

Step 1. Visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.
Step 2. Go to the "Results" or "Compartment Results" section 
Step 3. Click on the link for "Compartment Examination Result 2024."
Step 4. Enter your roll number, school number, and any other required details as instructed.
Step 5. Click "Submit" to view your results.
Step 6. Download and print a copy of your scorecard for future reference.

CBSE Class 12th Compartment result direct link

