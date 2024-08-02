CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2024 declared, direct link here

Students who appeared for the compartment/supplementary examination can check their scorecards from the official website at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Compartment Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Results of the Class 12th Compartment/Supplementary examinations. The result is available online -- results.cbse.nic.in. To check the results, students will have to login with roll number, school number and admit card ID.

To check the results, you will need to log in with your admit card ID, school number, and roll number. The Class 12th Supplementary examination was held on July 15 and the Class 10th Compartment examination was administered by the Central Board between July 15 and July 22.

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2024:

Girls pass percentage: 33.47 percent

Boys: 27.90 per cent

Transgender: 100 per cent

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2024: Steps to check

Step 1. Visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2. Go to the "Results" or "Compartment Results" section

Step 3. Click on the link for "Compartment Examination Result 2024."

Step 4. Enter your roll number, school number, and any other required details as instructed.

Step 5. Click "Submit" to view your results.

Step 6. Download and print a copy of your scorecard for future reference.

CBSE Class 12th Compartment result direct link