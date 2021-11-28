Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CBSE Class 12th Board 2022: Registrations for private candidates to begin from December 2 on cbse.gov.in - Details here

CBSE Class 12th Board 2022: CBSE said that private candidates can appear for the class 12 board 2022 can register from December 2

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 28, 2021, 08:33 PM IST

CBSE Class 12th Board 2022: Registrations for private candidates to begin from December 2 on cbse.gov.in - Details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Saturday that private candidates who wish to appear for the class 12 board exams 2022 can register from December 2. CBSE will conduct the exam along with the CBSE term 2 board exams of regular students.

Candidates can submit the examination form from December 2 on the official website, cbse.nic.in.

The last date to apply for CBSE online examination is December 20 (5 pm). Candidates can register till December 30 with an applicable late fee of Rs 2000 per candidate.

In case students who had passed in 2021 wish to improve their performance in one or more subjects can also appear for the exam. Examination for such categories of candidates will be held on the basis of the syllabus of term 2 only, the CBSE has said.

To appear for board exam 2022, candidates will be given a different roll number. “Fresh new roll number will be allotted by the Board for the candidates appearing in 2022. In no case the candidates will be allowed to appear with the previous year’s roll number,” the CBSE has said.

As per CBSE notice, candidates falling in the following category can appear for the examination:

  • Candidates who have been declared 'essential repeat' in 2021
  • Candidates who have been placed in 'Compartment' in August/September 2021.
  • Candidates who were declared 'Fail' in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
  • Candidates who passed Class 12 board exam in 2020 and 2021 and want to improve their performance in one or more subjects.
  • Candidates who passed in 2020 and 2021 and wish to appear in an additional subject
  • Women candidates and physically handicapped candidates who are bonafide residents of Delhi and have qualified Class 10 or equivalent exam in 2020 or earlier
  • Students of Patrachar Vidyalaya of Delhi.

 

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.