CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 declared: Steps to check CBSE Class 12 results via SMS

On Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE finally declared the much-awaited CBSE Result 2022 for Class 12. Students can check their scores at the official websites - results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 are also available online on DigiLocker, the UMANG app, or via SMS.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to check scores via SMS

Step 1: Open the 'Message' app on your phone.

Step 2: Type the message - cbse12 < space > roll number.

Step 3: Send the text to 7738299899.

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 would be sent to you through SMS.