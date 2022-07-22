Search icon
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 DECLARED: Overall pass percentage at 92.71%, Trivandrum best performing district

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022: The exams were conducted in two phases this year and the Board recorded overall pass percentage of 92.71 percent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

On Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE finally declared the much-awaited CBSE Result 2022 for Class 12. Students can check their scores at the official websites - results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 are also available online on DigiLocker, the UMANG app, or via SMS. 

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Direct Link to check scores 

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Pass percentage

The exams were conducted in two phases this year and the CBSE Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.71 percent. 

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Best performing districts

As for the region-wise result, Trivandrum emerged as the best performing region with a pass percentage of 98.83 percent followed by Bengaluru in second place with 98.16 pass percent and Chennai at third with 97.79 percent.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to check scores via SMS 

Step 1: Open the 'Message' app on your phone. 

Step 2: Type the message - cbse12 < space > roll number.

Step 3: Send the text to 7738299899. 

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 would be sent to you through SMS.

First-image
CBSE Class 12 result declared: Noida, Delhi, Bhopal, Chandigarh - list of best performing cities
