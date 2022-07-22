Search icon
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 DECLARED at results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in

The CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 have been uploaded on Pariksha Sangam as of now. The link to check online will be activated by 10 am.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 09:52 AM IST

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has declared the CBSE Result 2022 for Class 12. CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 is now available online on results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can also check CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 online on DigiLocker, the UMANG app, or via SMS. 

Notably, the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 have been declared but and the link to check results online is active now. 

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Direct link to check results

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to check scores through the official website

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number after which your CBSE Term 2 Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download your CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet and take a printout for future use.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 DECLARED: Direct link to check CBSE Term 2 result

 

