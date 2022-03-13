Headlines

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results UPDATE: Know how to download marksheet, scorecard

CBSE class 12th term 1 result is expected to release soon.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 13, 2022, 05:41 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results soon. As per media reports, CBSE Class 12 Board Term 1 results will be released in the month of March. However, there is no official statement with regard to the release of CBSE Board results, students remain in anticipation.

The CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result has been already released and is available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.   

How to check CBSE Term 2 date sheet?

Students who have to check the CBSE Term 2 date sheet can do so by visiting the official website - www.cbse.gov.in.

Last year, CBSE announced that board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. This is the first time that CBSE is conducting the board exams in two phases. 

Here are other ways in which you can check your score: 

- DigiLocker

Students can check their scores on the DigiLocker app or its website - digilocker.gov.in. Through the same process, they can also download their mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates. 

- UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD). 

- NIC-results.gov.in

This website has been developed by the National Informatics (NIC) and the website - Results.gov.in always shows all board results in India. 

- IVRS and SMS

Students can also check their scores through an IVRS and SMS. 

It is to be noted that the CBSE has conducted the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 in OMR sheets for objective type questions for the first time. All the questions carried equal marks and exam was held for a total of 40 marks.

