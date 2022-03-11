CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results – BIG updates students must know

All Class 12 students are awaiting results as the CBSE board is yet to announce it soon. As per expectations, the CBSE term 1 class 12 results will be declared today. As there is no official statement with regard to the release of CBSE Board results, students remain in anticipation.

Students can check all information about the release of CBSE Class 12 term 1 results at the board’s official website i.e. cbseresults.nic.in after the official announcement is made.

They can also check results on apps like Digilocker and Umang.

CBSE warned against fake news

Earlier in the day, the Central Board of Secondary Education warned students against trusting the fake news about Class 12 term 1 results. The fake news in circulation mentioned that results will be released at 2 pm today. The board mentioned that no date for the announcement of results has been finalised as yet.

How to check CBSE Term 2 date sheet?

Students who have to check the CBSE Term 2 date sheet can do so by visiting the official website - www.cbse.gov.in.

Notably, Class 10 examinations are starting from April 26, 2022 and will end on May 24, 2022. Class 12 examinations are starting from April 26 and ending on June 15.

Last year, CBSE announced that board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. This is the first time that CBSE is conducting the board exams in two phases.

Term I exams have already been held. However, the board is yet to release the result of term-1 class 10, 12 board exams soon.

The board said that it has given a considerable gap between two exams keeping in mind that the schools were closed due to the pandemic.