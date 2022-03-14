CBSE Class 12 term 1 results 2022: How, when and where to check results

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2022, 09:03 AM IST

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education on March 11 announced the results of CBSE Class 10. Meanwhile, CBSE Class 12 result 2022 for term 1 is expected to be released soon. The CBSE term 1 result 2022 will be made available on the official Board website - cbsresult.nic.in.

In 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the CBSE Class 10 result after the declaration of Class 12 result. This year, the class 10 results were not announced on the official website of CBSE rather the marksheets were sent to the respective schools.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams were held in November and December 2021, with around 36 lakh students taking the Board exams.

Steps to check CBSE Class 12 result 2022

Go to cbse.gov.in, the CBSE's official website.

On the home page, go to the CBSE results link.

Click Submit after entering your login information.

On the screen, you'll see your final result.

Check the and save the page to your computer.

Make a hard copy for future need

How to download CBSE Class 12 term 1 mark sheet

Go to cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link for Senior Secondary (Class 12) term 1 result 2021-22

Login with roll number and school number

Download your mark sheet and take a printout

Where to check CBSE Class 12 result

Candidates will be able to access the CBSE Class 12 result 2022 and CBSE Class 10 result 2022 via mobile apps

Go to the Google Play Store and you will find the apps listed below like DigiLocker and Umang

Students must first register in order to receive their CBSE term 1 board results on their mobile devices

In addition, students can check their CBSE Class 12 term 1 results in the official CBSE websites - cbsresult.nic.in