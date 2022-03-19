CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 DECLARED: Know websites, step-by-step process to check marksheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 12 board exams result 2022 term 1 today (March 19, 2022). According to various media reports, the result has been declared and is available with the schools.

Candidates will soon be able to check their scores on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, or cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE Class 12 term I exams were held from December 1 to December 22, 2021.

CBSE has already declared term 1 result 2022 for Class 10 on March 11, 2022. The board has sent CBSE Class 10 marksheets to the schools.

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results 2022: Steps to check scores online

Visit the cbse.gov.in, the CBSE's official website.

Visit the CBSE results link available on the home page.

Click Submit after entering your login information.

On the screen, you'll see your final result.

Check and save the page to your computer.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The CBSE Class 12 results 2022 for term 1 exams will be uploaded on the official website of the board, and also on the official website and application of DigiLocker. The results will also be uploaded on the UMANG app for the students to download.

Same as class 10th, the CBSE class 12 result 2022 has been declared in an offline mode. For marksheet, students will have to contact their schools.

DigiLocker

Students will also be able to check their results on the DigiLocker app or its website - digilocker.gov.in. Through the same process, they can also download their mark sheets, certificates, and migration certificates.

UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD). Students will also be able to check their scores on the app.

NIC - results.gov.in

This website has been developed by the National Informatics (NIC) - Results.gov.in to check all board results in India.