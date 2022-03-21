CBSE Class 12 Term 1 result 2022 declared: Here's how to raise objections

CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 12 Term 1 Board exams results on March 19, 2022. The results were sent to the CBSE affiliated schools' registered email addresses.

With this, CBSE has opened a grievance submission portal where students can raise objections and send feedback regarding the results. The online dispute redressal mechanism for Term 1 examinations will be available till March 31.

This time there is no provision for students to raise objections directly and they need to submit disputes to schools, which in turn can submit them to the CBSE Board using a link available on cbse.nic.in and CBSE.gov.in.

What are the provisions?

The Board has opened a window to raise objections against CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results 2022.

Candidates must take note that March 31 is the last date to raise objections against the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 result.

Disputes will be decided along with the verification schedule after the declaration of Term 2 results, the CBSE said.

Students can send their disputes to schools and schools can collectively send the disputes to the CBSE Board.

Here's how to raise objections

1. Candidates need to go to the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in to file an objection against the Class 12 Term 1 result

2. Go to the homepage of the official website, click on the link that reads, 'School's request submission for resolution' link

3. Now, choose 'Continue as school' or 'Continue as RO/JS' as per your performance in the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results

4. Log in using the required application number and password

5. Make a formal complaint

6. Take a screenshot of the complaint and keep it for future use.

Direct link to raise objections

Here's the direct link to raise objections against CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022 - https://cbseit.in/cbse/2022/SRSR/landing.aspx

The Central Board of Secondary Education has sent the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022 directly to the schools and the concerned authorities in the schools are currently computing their results by adding the practical marks to the theory marks given by the board.

CBSE has only released the results of the Term 1 MCQ examination. Candidates must keep an eye on CBSE official website for all updates.