CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Physics 2021-22: Exam analysis, answer key expected SOON - Details here

Answer key, question paper and detailed analysis by students and teachers will be made available soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2021, 04:17 PM IST

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the Term 1 Class 12 physics exam today. CBSE Class 12 physics exam was started at 11:30 am and got over at 1 pm today (December). Answer key, question paper and detailed analysis will be made available soon by students and teachers.

The total marks for the CBSE term 1 physics paper 2021-22 was 35 marks and was conducted offline.

CBSE term 1 exam for Science subject will end on December 18. Chemistry is the next exam and is scheduled to be held on December 14. Whereas, CBSE Class 12 term 1 board exam will conclude on December 22, 2021. The next paper is psychology which is scheduled to be held on December 11.

CBSE physics exam marking scheme 2021-22

  • The total marks is 35.
  • CBSE physics paper was divided into three sections.
  • Section A contains has 25 questions, 20 questions need to be done.
  • Section B contains 24 questions, 20 questions need to be done
  • Section C contains 6 questions, 5 questions need to be done
  • All questions carry equal marks.
  • No negative marking in CBSE Class 12 physics exam.

