CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Physics 2021-22: Exam analysis, answer key expected SOON - Details here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the Term 1 Class 12 physics exam today. CBSE Class 12 physics exam was started at 11:30 am and got over at 1 pm today (December). Answer key, question paper and detailed analysis will be made available soon by students and teachers.

The total marks for the CBSE term 1 physics paper 2021-22 was 35 marks and was conducted offline.

CBSE term 1 exam for Science subject will end on December 18. Chemistry is the next exam and is scheduled to be held on December 14. Whereas, CBSE Class 12 term 1 board exam will conclude on December 22, 2021. The next paper is psychology which is scheduled to be held on December 11.

CBSE physics exam marking scheme 2021-22