Headlines

Complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur, says SC

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 out: Official website, how to check here

Govt tables Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha amid protests; Amit Shah says opposition 'politically motivated'

Lok Sabha likely to discuss no-confidence motion next week; reply expected from PM Modi on August 10

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda smashes records with 46 million YouTube views in 24 hours

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple's iPhone 15 Series To Launch Soon, Know All About Leaked Design, Specs, And Other Details

Complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur, says SC

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 out: Official website, how to check here

8 Bollywood actresses who look charming in no make-up look 

Throat infection: 7 superfoods to fight tonsillitis

Lung disease: 5 superfoods to fight Bronchitis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Apple's iPhone 15 Series To Launch Soon, Know All About Leaked Design, Specs, And Other Details

"Underpaid in DDLJ & rejected by Filmfare:" Kumar Sanu reveals the truth | Interview | ZAA 2023

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda smashes records with 46 million YouTube views in 24 hours

Bro box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film falls flat on first Monday with massive 77% drop

Made in Heaven 2 trailer: Arjun, Sobhita's wedding drama returns; tackles issues like abuse, fairness obsession and more

HomeEducation

Education

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 out: Official website, how to check here

CBSE has declared the Class 12 supplementary result 2023 today at the official website.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 05:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the CBSE supplementary Result on Tuesday on the official website. Students can check and download the CBSE supplementary results 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board—  cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in.

Following the release of the CBSE 2023 compartment results, Class 10 students will be able to apply for the Class 11 entrance examination or Class 11th school admission, while Class 12 qualifying students will be eligible to enrol in undergraduate programmes.

CBSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 15 to March 21 and Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 5. The CBSE Class 10th and 12th Class results 2023 were declared on May 12.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023: How to check 

  • Visit the official websites of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the link that reads, “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Supplementary Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Supplementary Results 2023.”
  • Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
  • Submit details and CBSE 10th Supplementary Mark Sheet 2023/CBSE 12th Supplementary Mark Sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Change of alliance's name won't wash off opposition's sins': PM Modi takes dig at INDIA bloc

Kangana Ranaut hints 'womaniser superstar' Ranbir Kapoor begged her to date him, calls his marriage to Alia Bhatt fake

Meet Atul Kapoor and Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss' voices, know how much they earn per season

Four in fray for WFI president's post; Brij Bhushan camp files nominations amid fanfare

Meet Ayesha, Jeetender Kumar Tulli, two important persons in Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's life

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE