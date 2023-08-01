CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 out: Official website, how to check here

CBSE has declared the Class 12 supplementary result 2023 today at the official website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the CBSE supplementary Result on Tuesday on the official website. Students can check and download the CBSE supplementary results 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board— cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in.

Following the release of the CBSE 2023 compartment results, Class 10 students will be able to apply for the Class 11 entrance examination or Class 11th school admission, while Class 12 qualifying students will be eligible to enrol in undergraduate programmes.

CBSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 15 to March 21 and Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 5. The CBSE Class 10th and 12th Class results 2023 were declared on May 12.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023: How to check