CBSE Class 12 revised date sheet 2023 released: Check new dates, exam timing and other important details here

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023 has been updated by the board, as per the latest notification on the official website, cbse.gov.in. The exam that was supposed to take place on April 4 will now take place on March 27, 2023, according to the CBSE class 12 revised date sheet.

The CBSE 2023 board exam date sheets are available for download on the official Board website at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in for students taking the Class 12 exams in 2023. However, according to official notification, the datesheet for CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10 is still the same as the one that was published on December 29, 2022.

Datesheet revised for following subjects

Only the following subjects have had their schedules changed for the CBSE 2023 calendar: Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic Music Vocal, Carnatic Music Mel Ins, Carnatic Music Per Ins Mridangam, Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India, Urdu Core, Front Office Operations, Insurance, Geospatial Technology, Electrical Technology, Taxation, and Mass Media Studies.

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Datesheet for Class 12: Important dates

Exams for the CBSE Class 12 board will be held in 2023 between February 15 and April 5. Entrepreneurship will be the first paper on the CBSE 12th board exam, and Psychology will be the last. The CBSE Class 12 Board Examination will start at 10:30 AM and last until 1:30 PM for the majority of the papers. The practical examinations for grades 10 and 12 as well as the project and internal assessment for the CBSE will be held between January 2 and February 14, 2023.

